DIY landscaper raises serious concerns over choice for new playground: 'A nightmare for your future self'

"No, this will just be a headache in the making."

A well-meaning homeowner recently asked the internet for advice on their plan for a DIY home playground — and it's a good thing. As it turns out, their idea was anything but the eco-minded solution they intended.

In a Reddit post, the DIY landscaper explained they wanted to create a playground for their kids, seeking to cover an area of their yard with artificial turf.

To flatten the play area, they said they were considering laying down some fabric as weed cover before covering it with turf. The homeowner explained they have "a lot of damaged or worn-out duvet covers, sheets, and pillowcases" from their job in the hotel business.

"I was wondering if I could repurpose 1-3 layers of these [hotel linens] as a weed barrier," the homeowner asked fellow Redditors. "My idea is to lay the linens either about 3-5 inches below the surface (under the dirt) or directly beneath the artificial grass."

The homeowner asked if this would be an "eco-friendly option that holds up over time." Commenters on the r/landscaping subreddit answered with similar feedback: Absolutely do not do it.

"No, this will just be a headache in the making," one person wrote.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"The bedding will start to rot and would need to be pulled out," another user wrote. "All you are doing is creating a nightmare for your future self."

While creating a playground, garden, or any weed-free area in your yard, it's best to avoid sheeting barriers, which deplete soil health and break down in unsightly ways.

According to the Dallas Morning News, sheeting barriers can block the proper exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in soil. It also restricts the movement of soil-mixing organisms such as earthworms, insects, beneficial bacteria, and fungi.

Several commenters recommended substituting any fabric barriers and artificial turf with playground-quality wood chips for an eco-friendly alternative. Some shared that if weed concerns were especially bad, a barrier of cardboard underneath the wood chips would be an inexpensive and environmentally friendly option.

"I'd agree with others that artificial turf is one of the least eco-friendly options," one Redditor added. "Putting linens that probably have synthetic fibers in them too is just adding to the problem with no practical benefit. … [Playground mulch is] much better for the environment and more enjoyable for the kids."

"The playground-quality wood chips idea sounds like a good alternative, and I like the flexibility it offers for future changes," the homeowner wrote in response to recommendations.

Unlike artificial turf and rubber alternatives, untreated wood chips are natural and won't leech harmful chemicals into the soil. According to landscaping experts, wood chips are also very inexpensive, shock-absorbing, and slip-resistant.

The National Recreation and Park Association reports that 79% of all playground-related injuries are due to improper surfacing. The association lists wood chips as an "acceptable surface" for playgrounds.

Landscaping companies like The Dirt Bag in West Jordan, Utah, recommend layering wood chips at least 12 inches for effective playground cushioning. The company explains that, with compacting and weathering, the chips will remain at a minimum 9-inch depth, which is the recommended standard.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.