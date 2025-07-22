Real estate experts issue warning against common landscaping mistake: 'Wish I had known sooner'

"Doing more damage than anything."

An Instagram video is sparking conversation over a poor landscaping choice that's become more common than many homeowners realize.

In the post by Grow Inn Homes (@derecorchard), which says it specializes in buying real estate and growing food, the creators spotlight a patch of landscaping, saying, "Here's what not to use in your garden."

The video shows a garden bed filled with what appears to be spray-painted brown rubber chips. "What's the point of putting rubber on the soil?" one person in the video asks. "So you don't have to buy any more? The point of mulch is for it to decompose so it can feed the soil, so this doesn't make any sense."

The narrator shows a piece of the "mulch" up close, revealing what appears to be tire treads, adding, "This is not recycling."

This landscaping choice could hurt your home's curb appeal. Buyers are increasingly turned off by rubber mulch, which can signal poor yard maintenance or outdated materials. Plus, it can cause long-term problems for the soil — a big downer for anyone interested in gardening or growing their own food.

Organic mulch — such as shredded bark or wood chips — breaks down over time and offers tons of benefits. It provides nutrients, prevents weeds from growing, retains moisture in the soil, and helps keep the soil cool. Rubber mulch, however, doesn't decompose and instead can leach toxic chemicals into the soil. It's also less effective at blocking weeds than organic mulch.

Fortunately, there are budget-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives that are good for your yard. Upgrading to a natural lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping slashes your water bills, requires less upkeep, and helps pollinators thrive, which is crucial for protecting our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can make a big difference for your wallet and the planet.

The post struck a nerve online, with one commenter writing: "Wow I feel attacked. Wish I had known sooner."

Another added, "Doing more damage than anything."

A third chimed in: "Had it around the patio from [the] previous owner, painstakingly removed it all. Highly toxic."

