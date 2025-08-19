Gardeners sound off on hidden truth about common landscaping material: 'It is unhealthy'

Many warned that it gets very hot in the summer and it's difficult to remove.

Gardeners have sounded the alarm on the dangers of rubber mulch in response to a query posted on a gardening group on Facebook.

"Where are we on rubber mulch from recycled tires? I heard it's soft for kids, long lasting with no mold and plants grow in it," a Chicago Gardeners Club member wrote on Facebook.

There were a lot of responses to the post, with many people warning that rubber mulch gets very hot in the summer and that it's difficult to remove.

One warned of the environmental dangers of the mulch, writing: "It's pollution."

Another commenter added: "There is lots of inconclusive evidence that it is unhealthy."

Rubber mulch is often made from recycled tires and can contain heavy metals such as lead and manganese, along with volatile organic compounds such as toluene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, per the Guardian. These chemicals have been linked to cancer and other illnesses if exposure exceeds a certain level.

The chemicals can also leach into the soil, poisoning the environment and contaminating local waterways. This can harm the biodiversity that depends on these ecosystems.

There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives to using rubber mulch in your yard. Rewilding your yard using native plants can help reduce the time spent on maintenance.

Native plants are also adapted to local weather and soil conditions, so they don't guzzle water or need regular feeding like traditional lawns. Native plants also support local wildlife, including pollinators, which are essential for food production.

There are lots of ways to make your yard more eco-friendly while saving you money and time on maintenance. Xeriscaping using native plants and rocks, or mulch, is popular in dry areas as it removes the need for irrigation.

Switching from a traditional lawn to a natural one using ground cover such as clover or buffalo grass is another option for those who prefer a more manicured-looking lawn.

