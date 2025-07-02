Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photos of backyard playground predicament: 'It's actually not good for the kids'

"What should I do here?"

Those who care about environmental impact and family health often face tough decisions when it comes to landscaping.

One such decision involves the materials used in yards, gardens, and in certain cases, playgrounds.

A post on Reddit highlighted this issue. Someone shared a photo of their backyard, in the subreddit r/HomeMaintenance, where a children's play area sits atop layers of rubber mulch, landscape fabric, and soil.

Due to neglect, the space has become overgrown with weeds, and the original poster asked: "What should I do here?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

At first glance, rubber mulch may seem like an environmentally responsible choice. It's commonly made from recycled tires and marketed as a low-maintenance, sustainable solution. However, a closer look reveals concerns that challenge that perception.

Rubber mulch can leach harmful chemicals into the soil, compromising soil quality and harming the biodiversity that healthy ecosystems rely on.

Additionally, the material can absorb and retain heat, making it much hotter than natural ground covers on sunny days, potentially too hot for children to play on safely. It is also flammable and, if ignited by a spark or flame, like a cigarette, can burn intensely while releasing toxic fumes, posing serious respiratory and fire safety risks.

Although it may reduce waste in the short term, rubber mulch often causes more harm than good. For those aiming to create safer and more sustainable outdoor spaces, natural alternatives such as wood chips, bark mulch, or living ground covers like clover or creeping thyme offer better long-term benefits for both people and the planet.

Replacing traditional turf with native plants is a smart, eco-friendly alternative that can reduce water use, cut maintenance costs, and save time. Even partial lawn replacements can support pollinators, which help protect our food supply and contribute to a healthier, more resilient ecosystem.

Commenters addressed the OP's question with a wide variety of suggestions.

One suggested replacing the rubber with wood chips so that it is all natural material.

One offered a recipe for a kid- and pet-safe weed-killing mixture: "For every gallon of vinegar add several tablespoons of dawn dish soap and several teaspoons of salt."

Another gave insight into why rubber mulch is harmful, stating that it is "made from recycled tires and constantly leaches toxic materials into the soil."

One firmly suggested taking away the rubber mulch, writing, "It's actually not good for the kids."

