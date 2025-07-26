Gardener shares pretty before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Inspiring work'

Gardens like this one that include native plants boost biodiversity and support pollinators, which are critical to our food supply.

A Reddit user in New Mexico is inspiring others to rethink their lawns after sharing a striking transformation from a barren gravel lot to a vibrant, low-maintenance native garden.

In the post, titled, "How it started (2019) versus how it's going (2022). Albuquerque, NM, USA," two photos compare the same front yard: one shows a flat stretch of beige gravel with little greenery; the other, taken three years later, reveals an array of native plants, cacti, and bright yellow flowers thriving in the desert sun.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post appeared in r/NativePlantGardening, a Reddit community of over 180,000 gardeners who are passionate about growing native plants. From rain gardens and pollinator patches to xeriscapes and backyard forests, the subreddit celebrates regionally appropriate, environmentally-friendly gardening solutions.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, gardens like this one that include native plants boost biodiversity and support pollinators, which are critical to our food supply.

One commenter pointed out this environmental benefit, and included that "NM is an extremely biodiverse place for invertebrates."

According to a Xerces Society article linked by the user in their comment, New Mexico hosts nearly 40% of all butterfly species and 25% of all of the bee species found in the US. The article also points out that "simple actions like planting flowers and avoiding pesticides can help bring back the pollinators in real time."

In this Redditor's case, the native landscaping is also xeriscaping, a landscaping technique that lowers or eliminates the need for added water. Xeriscaping with native plants that are adapted to local conditions requires far less maintenance than traditional lawns, which makes this technique a good choice for people living in arid landscapes like New Mexico.

This post is a perfect example of how upgrading to a natural lawn using techniques like xeriscaping can naturally upgrade a bland piece of land into a green, blooming home that saves water, time, and money. "Wow. This is amazing!" one commenter exclaimed.

"Great, inspiring work you are doing," echoed another.

This New Mexico garden demonstrates how a grassroots change on even the smallest piece of land can plant the seeds for a greener, easier, and more rewarding yard.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



