Homeowner sparks backlash after using problematic landscaping product: 'How can that be healthy?'

Mulch plays a vital role in maintaining gardens, but it isn't without its cons.

One TikTok user, The Lawn Dad (@thelawndad), shared a video of himself dealing with mulch issues and the solution he used to fix the problem.

@thelawndad I absolutely love the look of mulch when it first goes down. But after a heavy rain… It's pretty much all washed out 🌧️. I used @LiquidRubber ♬ sail away (instrumental) - lovelytheband

He explained in the caption, "I absolutely love the look of mulch when it first goes down. But after a heavy rain, it's pretty much all washed out. I used … mulch glue on this front bed and it finally stays in place!"

Most commenters on the video weren't as thrilled with the idea of mulch glue as The Lawn Dad.

One TikTok user asked, "How can that be healthy for birds, insects, worms, etc?"

Another person commented, "Doesn't that prevent rain and water from penetrating and getting to the roots?"

Mulch glue — even water-based varieties like the one used in the video — might help mulch stay in place, but it comes with several drawbacks.

Some mulch glues contain chemicals or ingredients that bind to the soil and its nutrients, thus blocking the nutrients from flowers and plants. Additionally, if mulch glue is applied incorrectly or in too great an amount, the glue can suffocate nearby plant roots, causing the plants to die. That makes it a huge waste of time and money for gardeners.

Rubber mulch glue (and rubber mulch) also isn't always effective and can burn in the sun.

Mulch glue might also contain chemicals that leach into the soil around your house, which can harm your family's and pets' health. Plus, even the water-based glues can take a long while to decompose, which can greatly affect the structure of the soil.

Most homeowners would be better served by installing a native-plant lawn, as these require less maintenance (and water). Natural lawns also save homeowners money that would otherwise have been spent on items like mulch glue.

Best of all, switching to a yard full of native plants makes a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, attracting more bees and hummingbirds to the yard. This benefits everyone, as pollinators are responsible for helping protect human food supplies.

Whether you're planting one native plant or a yard full of them, you can start the transition by finding plants that are suited to your area.

You'll find your lawn ends up more beautiful than it would with rubber mulch or mulch glue.

