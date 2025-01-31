Homeowner faces backlash after considering disturbing landscape decision: 'Don't use [this] ever'

"I live on a corner lot, zero wind protection, in a high wind area. My mulch stays put."

A gardener asked the r/landscaping Reddit community for advice about a potentially problematic landscaping product.

"Anyone experienced applying mulch glue to mulch?" they said, alongside a photo of a healthy-looking tree surrounded by mulch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Mulch glue is a water-based adhesive that can bind your mulch particles together. People in areas with high winds or heavy foot traffic may use it to prevent the mulch from blowing away or eroding because of water runoff.

Most commenters agreed that the OP used an excessive amount of mulch improperly against the tree. However, many people were unfamiliar with or cautious about using mulch glue.

In the comments, a landscape architect noted, "I live on a corner lot, zero wind protection, in a high wind area. My mulch stays put." They also recommended buying quality mulch at a landscape supply store.

Someone else advised, "Don't use mulch glue ever unless you're using it for erosion control purposes."

"Mulch doesn't need glue if used correctly," stated another.

The glue is water-based, and it's typically not considered toxic to the environment. However, you should still be mindful of reading the ingredient label before applying it, as not every brand is the same.

Mulching is a healthy way to prevent weeds and add nutrients to the soil to keep plants thriving. It can also be helpful when cultivating a natural lawn. However, incorrect application can also be damaging, and in some cases, it could kill a tree.

An obvious mistake in the photo is the placement and amount of the mulch. It shows a mulch "volcano," which is when the material is piled against the trunk, suffocating the tree from the lack of aeration. This method also promotes fungal growth and root rot.

That's why one comment bluntly read, "This tree gonna get real dead." Another user quipped, "That tree is wearing a turtleneck sweater."

You should always keep the root flare exposed and spread your organic mulch of choice out to the drip line in a layer about two to three inches deep.

