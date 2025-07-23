Woman sparks heated discussion after promoting nightmare landscaping tool: 'Please don't do this'

"Bad for the environment, prevents drainage so it'll kill your plants."

Instagrammer Mary Johansen (@maryjo.onthego) has created a stir online by showing how she keeps her mulch in place.

According to Mary, "Grown-up problems require grown-up glue!" In a video, she uses Easihold glue to set rubber mulch and pea gravel in place outside.

However, her partnership with the glue company hasn't received the reaction she was likely hoping for.

From reminders about the toxicity of spraying glue in the environment and drainage concerns, the consensus from the commenters is that they won't be using this method any time soon.

While mulch has several benefits, using the wrong type or in the wrong way can have negative ecological effects, and weeds can still grow through it.

Plus, there are chemicals from both the glue and the mulch. Even without glue holding it down, aluminum, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, selenium, and sulfur are among the toxins rubber can leach into the ground, according to Washington State University horticulturist Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott.

Made from tires, rubber mulch also produces a burning, toxic smell during hot weather.

"Bad for the environment, prevents drainage so it'll kill your plants," wrote one commenter.

Another quipped, "This product worked great, I glued all the leaves to the trees around my yard so they didn't lose them in the fall."

Another voice of reason asked what Mary would do if she wanted to replace the mulch. Just like with landscape fabric or artificial turf, glued, inorganic mulch would become a costly and time-consuming problem for the next homeowner to deal with.

A better idea to avoid too much yard maintenance is to go green. A natural lawn requires less work and water since native plants have deeper and stronger roots that are more resilient during ongoing weather and climate changes.

As pollinators flock to these spaces for food and shelter, they also provide natural fertilization as they spread seeds.

Groundcovers are a great alternative to grass while soaking up runoff and preventing erosion. Those in drier spaces can combine drought-resistant plants with the existing hardscape.

In other words, after rewilding your yard, you have several sustainable, beautiful, and efficient gardening options to consider.

If you ever consider gluing down rubber instead, remember the commenter who begged, "Omg, please don't do this."

