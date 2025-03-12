Homeowner sparks heated debate after revealing drastic solution for yard problem: 'It truly ought to be illegal'

"I could give you a long list of all the ways [it] sucks."

With spring just around the corner, many landscaping questions arise. One of the most prevalent is how to control weeds that threaten to spoil the perfect garden.

A Redditor and new homeowner ignited a discussion about the best way to control weeds when they shared a photo of a past mistake on r/landscaping. After planting a palm tree and four hibiscus plants, they found they'd prepared properly, but the garden was overrun with weeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I then mulched part of this area, but it has been very difficult to keep it maintained as grass and weeds continue to surface in this area," the original poster wrote.

Several commenters took issue with the OP's use of rubber mulch. One said: "Cover this with organic mulch. NOT RUBBER. Rubber mulch is fine around kids playgrounds, but has no business in your garden bed."

Another chimed in with a strong denouncement of rubber mulch: "I could give you a long list of all the ways rubber mulch sucks but for one its a billion pieces of trash in the ground that can never be removed. It truly ought to be illegal. You need an organic compost mulch."

As the commenters noted, rubber mulch is not an optimal choice for gardening. For one, the materials are detrimental to plant life and inhibit growth. Another issue, particularly concerning for landscaping so close to the home, is that rubber mulch is a fire hazard. Additionally, rubber mulch has an unpleasant odor in hot temperatures. Nobody wants their garden to smell like a NASCAR pit. Rubber mulch is also difficult to remove and not very effective at controlling weeds anyway.

Organic mulches are effective at controlling weeds, and they're much better for the environment. They are biodegradable and help with soil health and water retention. Mulching is just one way to keep your garden in tip-top shape. Opting for grass alternatives such as clover or xeriscaping can also provide eco-friendly and money-saving benefits for homeowners.

As for which mulch to use, one commenter offered a useful tip: "Best route is to dig out all the weeds, -add fresh garden soil, install your new plants, top with 4-6 inches of bark mulch."

