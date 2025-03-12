  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks heated debate after revealing drastic solution for yard problem: 'It truly ought to be illegal'

"I could give you a long list of all the ways [it] sucks."

by Michael Muir
"I could give you a long list of all the ways [it] sucks."

Photo Credit: Reddit

With spring just around the corner, many landscaping questions arise. One of the most prevalent is how to control weeds that threaten to spoil the perfect garden.

A Redditor and new homeowner ignited a discussion about the best way to control weeds when they shared a photo of a past mistake on r/landscaping. After planting a palm tree and four hibiscus plants, they found they'd prepared properly, but the garden was overrun with weeds. 

"I could give you a long list of all the ways [it] sucks."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I then mulched part of this area, but it has been very difficult to keep it maintained as grass and weeds continue to surface in this area," the original poster wrote.  

Several commenters took issue with the OP's use of rubber mulch. One said: "Cover this with organic mulch. NOT RUBBER. Rubber mulch is fine around kids playgrounds, but has no business in your garden bed."

Another chimed in with a strong denouncement of rubber mulch: "I could give you a long list of all the ways rubber mulch sucks but for one its a billion pieces of trash in the ground that can never be removed. It truly ought to be illegal. You need an organic compost mulch."

As the commenters noted, rubber mulch is not an optimal choice for gardening. For one, the materials are detrimental to plant life and inhibit growth. Another issue, particularly concerning for landscaping so close to the home, is that rubber mulch is a fire hazard. Additionally, rubber mulch has an unpleasant odor in hot temperatures. Nobody wants their garden to smell like a NASCAR pit. Rubber mulch is also difficult to remove and not very effective at controlling weeds anyway. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Organic mulches are effective at controlling weeds, and they're much better for the environment. They are biodegradable and help with soil health and water retention. Mulching is just one way to keep your garden in tip-top shape. Opting for grass alternatives such as clover or xeriscaping can also provide eco-friendly and money-saving benefits for homeowners. 

As for which mulch to use, one commenter offered a useful tip: "Best route is to dig out all the weeds, -add fresh garden soil, install your new plants, top with 4-6 inches of bark mulch."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x