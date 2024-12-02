Official urges residents to invest in energy-efficient tech after nationwide blackout persists — here's what happened

The blackouts had previously been confined to remote areas "to prevent discontent and protests in the capital."

Amid a nationwide blackout in Cuba, a state-owned utility official advised residents to invest in solar panels.

Alfredo López made the comments in October when 84% of households were without power for days, Global Voices reported. The economically crippled country has long had a problem with blackouts, but this was the worst of it — "the longest blackout unrelated to a natural catastrophe."

The issue is multifaceted: Cuba relies on thermoelectric plants that are, on average, 15 years older than their 25-year lifespans, the nation cannot afford fuel imports, and subsidized oil from Venezuela is lacking because of that country's economic and political crisis, according to Global Voices.

It comes down to the fact that the government has failed to invest in energy infrastructure. So, asking for taxpayers to bear the burden was a nonstarter.

"With inflation exceeding 200 percent and an average monthly salary of USD 7, citizens are unable to afford basic necessities, and their limited food reserves are spoiling due to the prolonged power outage," the outlet stated.

Hospital generators were running out of fuel at the time of the report, and schools had been closed indefinitely. Water and gas were not available in residential areas, though tourist enclaves with their independent power plants were free of worry.

The blackouts had previously been confined to remote areas "to prevent discontent and protests in the capital," according to Global Voices.

López, the director general of Unión Eléctrica, said solar panels would offset the risk that comes with the government's unstable energy grid. This statement was "met with widespread criticism," per Global Voices, and officials claimed his words were misrepresented despite video evidence to the contrary.

While solar power does help reduce demand for dirty sources of energy, it requires up-front investment. Photovoltaic cells are cheaper in the long run than electricity generated from coal, gas, or oil, and they don't contribute to the toxic gases filling our atmosphere and harming our health while making the planet warmer.

In the United States and other countries, including Puerto Rico, an island neighbor of Cuba, residents can sign up for community solar programs, which provide all these benefits without requiring the initial financial hurdle that comes with solar panels.

