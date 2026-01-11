Dashcam records instant karma moment for obnoxious truck driver: 'I don't know who guys like this are trying to impress'

This is how you draw it up if you're someone who roots for karmic justice.

A Redditor posting to the r/ConvenientCop subreddit shared dashcam footage. It shows a truck driver "rolling coal" only to immediately get pulled over by horseback cops (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

The YouTube footage, dating back to 2012, shows that the practice is anything but new. Coal rolling is a move where drivers modify diesel trucks to send out large clouds of smoke. The targets of it are often environmentally conscious people like pedestrians, bikers, or EV drivers.

It's unclear what the exact rationale for the truck driver's rolling coal was in this case. Them having a dashcam to document themselves doing it could indicate it's a regular part of their routine.

In any case, police on horses emerged from a cloud of smoke to pull the driver over.

Coal rolling involves releasing hazardous pollutants, contributing to air pollution linked to health issues such as asthma and heart disease. For that reason, U.S. law now prohibits modifying engines to increase pollution. Doing so is a violation of the Clean Air Act.

In 2023, the government filed a lawsuit against eBay alleging the site allowed the sale of devices that allowed users to disable pollution controls. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stated that a "full delete" of emission controls could increase pollution equivalent to 300 regulated trucks

While laws are on the books to curtail rolling coal, enforcement varies by state.

The worst outcomes are when other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are exposed to the pollutants, threatened, or involved in an accident. Rolling coal reduces visibility and distracts the driver doing it, which happened in one such incident in Texas with six cyclists getting hit.

Commenters on Reddit were baffled by the driver's actions.

"To be honest, I don't know who guys like this are trying to impress," one wrote.

"It's about trolling, not impressing," a commenter argued. "Coal rollers are the type of people who just want to p*** off innocent strangers."

"What a waste of time and money," a Redditor concluded.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.