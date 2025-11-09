Tesla driver shares disturbing video after being harassed by truck drivers: 'Should be a punishable federal crime'

Data engineer Nathan (@NateWiki) recently encountered some obnoxious behavior from motorists on a highway and shared footage of the incident on X.

"Taking my Model 3 out on a road trip and these 3 a******* form a blockade in front of me and send all their fumes my direction," he wrote. "This should be illegal. Really wish I had a HEPA air filter right now…"

The clip Nathan posted showed three pick-up trucks blocking the full width of the highway while driving ahead of him. One of them activated extra exhaust, clearly in an attempt to deliver a message to the electric vehicle driver.

This is known as "rolling coal," whereby diesel trucks inject more fuel into their engines than can be burned efficiently, resulting in thick plumes of black smoke coming from the exhaust. This is done to visibly spite anyone concerned with pollution.

The practice of rolling coal can be a significant safety hazard, including for the roller. Even without a catastrophe, rolling coal is a self-inflicted wound via the health risks introduced by excessive car pollution. These fumes can include volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxides.

Meanwhile, EV riders enjoy lower maintenance and fueling costs while also curbing destructive weather patterns induced by pollution. Floods, droughts, heat waves, and storms are just some of the disasters that are ramping up ecological, housing, and agricultural costs.

Getting your own electric vehicle can help tamp down those negative consequences.

Nathan's X followers were sympathetic to dealing with EV critics on the road.

"Coal rolling is insanely unhealthy. Should be a punishable federal crime," said one community member.

"I'd have called them in for deliberately making driving dangerous by being reckless, and potentially get their plate and have their state inspect their emissions equipment," replied another.

