North Carolina city orders mandatory water cuts as drought drags on, repeat violators risk shutoff

Only handheld watering tools, containers, drip setups, and automatic sprinklers are allowed for irrigation.

Because drought has continued to reduce available supplies, Rocky Mount, North Carolina, has begun limiting how residents can use water.

According to ABC11, mandatory Stage 1 conservation rules took effect on June 22, and city officials said repeated violations can ultimately lead to a water service shutoff.

What's happening?

The benchmark, officials said, is to "achieve a minimum 10% reduction in average daily water use to protect the water supply for essential needs."

As part of that effort, the city's Water Resources Department will reclaim existing hydrant meters and stop issuing new ones, according to ABC11.

Under the new rules, residents may water lawns, shrubs, and gardens only twice a week, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Only handheld watering tools, containers, drip setups, and automatic sprinklers are allowed for irrigation.

The watering schedule depends on where customers live. ABC11 reported that customers east of Wesleyan Boulevard are assigned Wednesdays and Saturdays, while those west of Wesleyan Boulevard are assigned Thursdays and Sundays. Officials are also asking people who use private irrigation wells to follow that same timetable.

The city is also banning at-home vehicle washing, instructing restaurants to serve water only on request, and stopping irrigation at city parks and other city-owned properties.

Why does it matter?

When drought drags on, communities have to balance household use with business operations, landscaping needs, public services, and emergency preparedness.

In Rocky Mount, ABC11 reported that spray grounds and city swimming pool operations are being halted, and street sweeping is being paused except when specially authorized.

Worsening extreme weather disasters put pressure on basic resources — such as drinking water — and raise health risks during hot and dry periods, and drive up costs for households, businesses, and local governments. As supplies tighten, the effects can ripple through community safety, economic stability, and the surrounding environment.

What's being done?

To avoid a deeper shortage, Rocky Mount is using Stage 1 rules to curb optional water consumption and preserve supplies for higher-priority uses.

ABC11 reported that enforcement can begin with warnings and fines. For repeat offenders, that can result in "potential termination of water service."

The city has also posted Stage 2 requirements and penalties online.

Residents can help by sticking to their assigned watering days, using drip irrigation when possible, repairing leaks, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor water use. Choosing a commercial car wash instead of washing a vehicle at home is another way to stay within the new rules.

City leaders are hoping to slow demand now to avoid more severe disruptions later.

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