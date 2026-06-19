Durham enters Stage 2 on Monday as reservoirs drop and landscape watering is banned

Violators could face penalties or even have "their water deactivated."

Durham residents will soon face tighter water rules as drought conditions worsen across central North Carolina.

Beginning next Monday, Durham will tighten conservation measures after declines at its drinking water reservoirs, including a halt on using city water for landscape irrigation, according to WUNC News.

What's happening?

Durham will enter Stage 2 water restrictions next Monday, with city officials tying the change to falling levels at Lake Michie and Little River Reservoir.

During Stage 2, the city will stop issuing new landscape-exemption licenses, ask large water users to reduce consumption by 30%, limit car washing to compliant commercial facilities, and bar both spray and drip irrigation with city water.

The measures will remain in place until both reservoirs return to full levels, and the city said violations may be enforced under local ordinance.

The tighter rules arrive as an exceptional drought, a level more severe than extreme drought, grips parts of the Triangle and Triad.

According to the state drought monitor, no year on record, dating back to 1893, has begun drier in Chapel Hill.

Why does it matter?

Water restrictions can quickly affect daily life, from how residents care for their yards to how businesses manage their operations.

Extended dry periods can increase health risks, worsen wildfire danger, damage crops and trees, and drive up costs for households and businesses already dealing with rising bills.

Elsewhere, Rocky Mount is seeking Stage 2 conservation with the Tar River Reservoir at 84% of its water supply remaining, while Raleigh is stepping up enforcement of its Stage 1 restrictions.

What's being done?

Local governments are trying to conserve as much water as possible before conditions worsen further.

In Durham, that means tighter limits on outdoor water use, one of the fastest ways to reduce demand when reservoirs begin to drop.

For now, Raleigh is choosing tougher enforcement over an immediate move to Stage 2.

Officials said Falls Lake is at 69%, and that the next stage would not begin unless the reservoir falls to 45%.

In Raleigh, repeated rule-breaking can lead to fines of as much as $200, and officials said water service could even be shut off.

Ed Buchan, the assistant director with Raleigh Water, said the stepped-up response will mean more patrols.

"What it will entail will be more thorough patrols, usually early in the morning or late at night, because that typically is where a lot of folks will be irrigating," he said, per WUNC News.

Buchan added that violators could face penalties or even have "their water deactivated."

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