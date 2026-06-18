Exceptional drought hits North Carolina, and the Triangle needs 12 to 14 inches of rain

Falls Lake, Raleigh's main water supply reservoir, was at 74% capacity last week.

Some North Carolina communities are now in the most severe drought category recognized by the U.S. Drought Monitor after conditions across the state worsened over the past week, according to WNCN.

The near-term picture is bleak, too. WNCN reported that central parts of the state would need about 12 to 14 inches of rain over a month to erase the drought.

What's happening?

According to WNCN, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update shows 3.01% of North Carolina in D4, or "exceptional drought," the worst category on the scale, after no part of the state was listed there just a week earlier.

The portion of the state in D3, or "extreme drought," rose to 33.81% from 31.4% the previous week.

Wake County remained largely in extreme drought, with 82.2% still in D3 and 17.36% in D4, WNCN said. Orange County reached 87.27% exceptional drought, while Durham County was among the hardest hit at 95.78%.

Falls Lake, Raleigh's main water supply reservoir, was at 74% capacity last week, about four feet below its normal level for this time of year.

Why does it matter?

WNCN reported that D4 is tied to major crop and pasture losses, water shortages, and serious environmental damage.

When reservoir levels fall and dry conditions persist, households, farmers, and local businesses all feel the effects.

Long-lasting drought can strain drinking water supplies, raise costs for agriculture and landscaping, disrupt local economies, and make it harder for communities to plan for public health and safety during already hot months.

As for Falls Lake, it would have to get back to about 95% capacity in spring before restrictions could be eased, underscoring how far the region still has to go.

What's being done?

Local and state officials are continuing to closely track reservoir levels and drought classifications, using those measurements to inform water-use restrictions and other conservation decisions.

The harsher drought ratings also help show where relief efforts and public messaging may be most urgent.

For now, the region awaits a much-needed major soaking.

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