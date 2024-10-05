Transit expert calls out common misconception after popular road undergoes major transformation: 'We're told all the time that cars are essential'

Similar projects to reduce the presence of cars in urban areas have produced impressive results.

The installation of designated bike lanes in major cities seems like a sensible choice to increase safety — both for cyclists and pedestrians — and improve air quality. However, you may have heard typical arguments against this infrastructure change.

Those keen to keep roads open mostly for dirty fuel-powered vehicles often point to the potential for reduced access to local shops, citing harm to businesses as a reason to continue allowing gas guzzlers to puff out toxin-filled smoke in areas with high footfall.

#bikecommuting #urbancycling #bikecommute #urbanism #paris #pariscycling ♬ original sound - TomBabin @tom_babin Bike lanes are often met with concern that they will harm street-level businesses because they sometimes built in place of car parking. So when I saw this street in Paris that was almost totally turned over the bikes – not just parking, but driving lanes as well — I was curious how businesses were doing. What do you think was the consequence? #cycling

But keen cyclist Tom Babin (@tom_babin) explained on TikTok how those arguments have fallen flat in Paris, where the opening of bike lanes along the Rue de Rivoli high street has proved successful.

Tom observed that a huge bike lane, going in both directions, has taken the place of space that was formerly reserved for cars and vans. There is still one lane open to drivers, but it is clearly set apart from the cycle route, and it's only used by public transport and essential services.

"[That] must have killed economic activity on the street, right?" Tom asked. "Because we're told all the time that cars are essential to economic vitality of a street."

However, Tom cited a report from Knight Frank that looked at occupancy rates on shopping streets in Paris. The data shows that Rue de Rivoli remains "in line" with Paris' other high streets.

Tom also pointed out that some big brands have expanded their presence in the area, and that even on a cold November day, the bike lanes were full of activity.

"Maybe that's because there's a realization that cars don't shop; people shop," Tom concluded.

Similar projects to reduce the presence of cars in urban areas have produced impressive results. In Pontevedra, Spain, the city banned most cars in 1999, and as of 2022, no car-related deaths had occurred for over 10 years.

Paris understands these benefits, too. Ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in the French capital, cars were banned in much of the city, allowing safer walking and cycling for people going to various sporting and entertainment events. The move was expected to reduce vehicle use by around 50%.

So, the next time you hear those arguments about why cycle lanes are unhelpful, point those people toward Tom's video. Speaking to friends and family can help to shift attitudes about the benefits of environmentally friendly changes for the good of us all.

Rue de Rivoli's cycle-friendly initiative has already found approval on TikTok.

"Love this," one user said. "Bicycles are the answer."

"That's why I love Paris," another added.

