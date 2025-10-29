Cyclist captures video of scary confrontation with angry driver: 'It's all on camera'

"I'd think 911 is an OK use here."

A clip showing a frightening road rage incident on Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard has sparked anger online.

The viral video highlights a wider trend: riders of clean transportation, such as bicycles, e-bikes, and EVs, often face hostility from frustrated motorists.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

In the footage, a 19-year-old e-biker yells, "The speed limit is 35," as a white pickup truck drives beside him.

The truck driver then stops, storms out of his vehicle, shoves the teen off his bike, and hurls threats. The enraged man urges the boy to fight and even shouts, "Do it and I'll … shoot you."

The cyclist backs off, warning, "You just assaulted me for no reason … it's all on camera."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

A bystander steps in, "It's not worth it. Drive away," as the teen calls the police.

This type of confrontation isn't new, with other reports of diesel pickups "rolling coal" in front of Teslas, or EV charging stations being vandalized out of anti-EV spite.

Yet from an environmental standpoint, electric travel always wins out. EVs emit far less carbon dioxide overall. Studies find that the average gas-powered car emits approximately 350 grams of CO2 per mile, compared to about 200 grams per mile for an EV.

Over a year, a typical gas car spews about 12,600 pounds of CO2, compared to only around 2,800 pounds for an EV. Not to mention, EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, which benefits local air quality. Even when considering pollution and land degradation associated with mining for battery materials, electric vehicles are far better for the environment than gas-powered cars.

This incident highlights why respect for bike lanes and EV drivers is essential. Every aggressive driver who deters a new EV buyer or cyclist can slow our shift away from dirty fuels, making it harder to clean up our air and meet climate goals.

Commenters on the Reddit post overwhelmingly sided with the e-biker.

One wrote, "It isn't just about you at this point. … Who knows what could happen to the next person?"

Another said, "Yeah, if someone is threatening you with a gun and physically assaulting you, I'd think 911 is an OK use here."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.