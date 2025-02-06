Driver shares frustrating photo after serious car damage: 'This seems too … precise to not be intentional'

"I can't imagine how pissed you must be."

A driver returned to their electric vehicle to discover their mirror had been smashed. Sadly, the security cameras didn't capture the moment, leaving them wondering who was to blame.

In the r/Rivian subreddit, the EV driver shared a photo of their side mirror with a round web of shattered glass, leading one Redditor to speculate that the object that broke the mirror was a long-distance projectile.

However, another commenter pointed out that "this seems too isolated/precise to not be intentional." The original poster confirmed their assessment, saying they had their side mirrors folded when they left the vehicle.

"Sorry this happened to you," a third commenter wrote, expressing displeasure with Gear Guard — Rivian's security system that didn't activate for the OP — and wondering whether the company should make adjustments to roll out a more sensitive security system.

It is unclear why the vandal didn't activate Gear Guard, but it's unfortunate that the harmful actions of others have created a need for security systems in the first place, as EV vandalism has become a growing concern. It's particularly troublesome given the long-term benefits of driving an EV, from dramatically reduced maintenance and fuel costs to healthier air quality.

While a typical gas-guzzler spews around 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution annually per the EPA, EVs release no toxic planet-warming gases from their tailpipes when operated.

With mining for battery materials already less polluting than extracting dirty fuels — and more responsible techniques making the process even cleaner — EVs account for significantly less pollution over their lifespans than gas-powered vehicles, even when considering that many drivers pull energy from a grid still dependent on dirty fuels.

Other Redditors tried to help the OP troubleshoot their security system, suggesting they may have turned off their motion sensor or had a full hard drive. The OP denied that was the case.

Ultimately, if enough people make noise about the cameras' perceived shortcomings, there's reason to believe the automaker will address the problem with future upgrades, though that doesn't alleviate the frustration of the situation in the short term.

"I can't imagine how pissed you must be. Sorry man," one person commiserated.

"Luckily I bet they can replace the mirror pretty easily and cheaply," another said hopefully.

