Shopper raises concern with photo of risky wardrobe malfunction: 'Not even going to make it through the winter'

"Real leather will always be better … because of durability."

Clothes and accessories can say much about us. Whether it be personal style, convenience, or artistic expression, all clothes have something in common — comfort.

According to LendingTree, the average American consumer spent up to $1,945 toward apparel in 2022. As many are out and about during the holiday season, having a good pair of shoes becomes necessary to stay on the go.

On Reddit, one shopper raised concerns about a risky shoe malfunction during a snowy winter.

Shared to the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit, the original poster shares a photo of a pair of solid black-colored shoes, highlighting the tears found on the side stitching connected to the sole of the shoe.

"Not even going to make it through the winter. And they're damn near new, too," wrote the OP in the post's heading.

Shopping for items can be both satisfying and help our planet. Supermarkets, for example, have implemented practices to reduce waste in recent years. The Australian supermarket chain Woolworths began an initiative to promote plastic-free packaging for fruits and started its Urban Gardens initiative, allowing customers to purchase fresh produce grown right inside the store.

The United States grocery store chain Kroger had partnered with Loop to implement a zero-waste shopping program. This allows customers to shop with reusable packaging that can be returned for cleaning and reuse.

The clothing industry has followed similar initiatives. According to a study done by the United Nations Environment Programme, approximately 60% of all materials used by the fashion industry are made from plastic. Historically, clothing companies have favored profits over anything else, damaging both consumers' wallets and the planet's resources.

Secondhand or thrift shopping is a great method to keep materials out of landfills and in circulation, a concept known as the circular economy. When it comes to our shoes, for example, brands such as Crocs have embraced bio-circular materials — waste and residues of biological origin from industries such as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

For those interested in a "do it yourself" approach, visible mending is a way of repairing an item while showing off the method of repair.

Creativity in clothing can truly be both fun and good for the environment.

"Unfortunately shoes are one of those items you have to pay a lot for," wrote one Reddit user.

"Real leather will always be better for shoes because of durability," another commented.

