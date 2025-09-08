Homeowner stunned after receiving sudden demand from HOA: 'You are being played'

"If they don't like it, get a lawyer involved."

If you've ever thought your HOA rules were a little over the top, wait until you hear this Redditor's story.

In a post that has gained hundreds of upvotes in a popular anti-HOA subreddit, OP shared his experience with an obscured notice they received from their homeowners association.

"I got a mailed notice to paint the south side of my home due to color fading," OP shared. "I had this siding completely replaced less than 4 years before my first notice about this color 'violation'."

OP is understandably frustrated with the HOA's ridiculous request. Asking a homeowner to spend additional money for a useless cosmetic change is bad enough. But it gets worse, because according to OP, painting vinyl would look terrible on their house and would void the warranty by the siding manufacturer.

This claim is backed up in the comment section with several users pointing out that you can't paint on vinyl.

The rest of the comment section erupted in response to this story. "You are being played," one user commented.

"The siding was signed off on 4 years ago at this color," another user pointed out. "If they don't like it, get a lawyer involved."

One user put HOAs as a whole on blast, saying, "This is why HOAs are just horrible. Because today all is good and nice, but then next year a new board gets elected and all good and nice goes out the window."

HOAs have long been in the crosshairs of homeowners who feel that their bylaws are too strict and inconsistent. In many cases, homeowners seeking to create a more sustainable, eco-friendly property have a hard time getting around pesky bylaws.

Some homeowners have even reported encountering issues when trying to install solar panels, which is often considered the ultimate home energy-saving hack. If you're interested in installing solar for your home, EnergySage has a free tool that allows you to compare local, vetted solar installers to ensure you get the best price. This way, you could save up to $10,000 on your solar installation.

And if you're currently trapped under a dictatorial HOA, don't lose all hope yet. Check out this resource for changing HOA bylaws to support a greener and more sustainable future for all.

