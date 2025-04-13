  • Home Home

Angry homeowner requests help after HOA holds up solar panel project: 'Never gotten a live human response from the HOA'

"The community manager and her boss both go straight to voicemail every time."

by Sara Traynor
"The community manager and her boss both go straight to voicemail every time."

Photo Credit: iStock

Some homeowners associations don't let residents catch a break. An angry homeowner took to r/Solar for advice on their delayed solar panel project.

"I own a townhome in California," the original poster explained. "I submitted my solar install for approval over 2 months ago and actually did get architectural approval 1 month ago."

Two weeks after receiving architectural approval, a roof inspector went to their house. To the OP, it seemed like things were finally coming along. 

That is, until another two weeks passed without any progress. "The HOA asked me to provide the inspection report from their own roofer," they continued, "who told me I am not allowed to get the report from them as they only deal with the HOA."

They were trapped in a stalemate. Frustrated and confused, they asked Reddit how much longer they'd have to wait; 45 days had already passed since they first submitted for approval.

One commenter suggested phoning the HOA until it gave a clear answer. Unfortunately, the OP had already gone down that route. "I have never gotten a live human response from the HOA management company," they replied. "The community manager and her boss both go straight to voicemail every time."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This is all too common when it comes to HOAs and eco-friendly home changes. It's not unheard of for disgruntled HOA boards to demand residents rip out their lawns or ban solar panels.

While it's possible to fight HOAs' strict guidelines, many residents give up on solar power before they even start. When you look at the benefits, though, there's no reason for them to be banned. They can save you money in the long run (though the amount depends on your situation) and provide clean, eco-friendly energy. 

If that piques your interest, check out EnergySage's free tools to estimate installation costs. 

One commenter recognized the benefits of solar panels and got them for their own house. "I read about the law and knew it was on my side," they said. "... I installed it and that was that."

What is stopping you from upgrading to a heat pump system?

The cost of installation 💵

I live in a cold area 🥶

I don't know enough about it 🤷

I already have one 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x