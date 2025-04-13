Angry homeowner requests help after HOA holds up solar panel project: 'Never gotten a live human response from the HOA'

"The community manager and her boss both go straight to voicemail every time."

Some homeowners associations don't let residents catch a break. An angry homeowner took to r/Solar for advice on their delayed solar panel project.

"I own a townhome in California," the original poster explained. "I submitted my solar install for approval over 2 months ago and actually did get architectural approval 1 month ago."

Two weeks after receiving architectural approval, a roof inspector went to their house. To the OP, it seemed like things were finally coming along.

That is, until another two weeks passed without any progress. "The HOA asked me to provide the inspection report from their own roofer," they continued, "who told me I am not allowed to get the report from them as they only deal with the HOA."

They were trapped in a stalemate. Frustrated and confused, they asked Reddit how much longer they'd have to wait; 45 days had already passed since they first submitted for approval.

One commenter suggested phoning the HOA until it gave a clear answer. Unfortunately, the OP had already gone down that route. "I have never gotten a live human response from the HOA management company," they replied. "The community manager and her boss both go straight to voicemail every time."

This is all too common when it comes to HOAs and eco-friendly home changes. It's not unheard of for disgruntled HOA boards to demand residents rip out their lawns or ban solar panels.

While it's possible to fight HOAs' strict guidelines, many residents give up on solar power before they even start. When you look at the benefits, though, there's no reason for them to be banned. They can save you money in the long run (though the amount depends on your situation) and provide clean, eco-friendly energy.

If that piques your interest, check out EnergySage's free tools to estimate installation costs.

One commenter recognized the benefits of solar panels and got them for their own house. "I read about the law and knew it was on my side," they said. "... I installed it and that was that."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.