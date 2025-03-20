Furious homeowner exposes neighbor's shocking treatment of local animals: 'Wait for the outcry'

Sitting in your yard looking at a favorite tree can be a lovely way to form a family memory. This was the case for one Redditor whose memories were in jeopardy after a difficult neighbor tried to harm the birds in their yard.

Seeking advice from folks who have faced similar situations, one homeowner shared a disturbing story. After someone new bought the property next door, the workers had been threatening local fauna: "We have seen the construction team working on the house throwing rocks at the birds and carrying a BB gun at the base of the tree."

The OP had happy memories of watching the birds grow, lay and hatch eggs, and feed their young. But all of that was in jeopardy if their new neighbor wouldn't maintain decorum. They took to Reddit seeking ideas for how to move forward without too much strife while protecting their beloved backyard friends.

"Does anyone have any ideas about what we can do other than just sit outside all day?" they asked. "I'm not above being a menace, but I'm not trying to get in too much trouble."

Fortunately for this person, the helpful folks on Reddit had a lot of suggestions. Several people suggested contacting local authorities, with one person calling out specific federal regulations: "Great Blue Herons are a protected species. Look up the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. Call your local fish and game commission. What they are doing is a federal crime."

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, "The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) prohibits the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species without prior authorization by the Department of Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

While wildlife crimes are often underreported, they can be taken seriously, and most people will at least respect legal authority.

Another person suggested a different tactic, saying, "This is a situation that calls for media attention. Contact your local news sources [and] get an attorney to send the rich asshole a cease and desist letter."

Someone else recommended sharing it with the internet, writing, "Video it and put it on social media… wait for the outcry."

