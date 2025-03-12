  • Home Home

Homeowner stunned after receiving outrageous demands from neighbor: 'This guy sounds unhinged'

by Craig Gerard
"Get a lawyer."

Most of us want to live in communities where our neighbors become our friends, if not our chosen families. We yearn for people who help and support one another. While this spirit exists in many places, disputes and disagreements among neighbors are all too common.

One homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice about an ongoing argument with a neighbor. At the center of the dispute are trees growing on the homeowner's property. The neighbor complained that the trees were not being trimmed enough and that the roots were damaging their property.

The frustrated original poster explained that they regularly trimmed the trees to the top of their fence line, as per a previous agreement. They also said that they have tried to solve the problem through mediation. But during mediation, the angry neighbor demanded the removal of some of the trees, saying he would sue. The OP ended their post with a question: "Should we comply with his demands, or should we lawyer up and go to court?"

A dispute with a difficult neighbor is frustrating. But it is even more irritating when a homeowner is trying to be climate-friendly. Homeowners have had disagreements with their neighbors over everything from invasive plant species infiltrating their yards to the irresponsible use of weed-killing chemicals.

During a dispute with a neighbor, communication is key. A simple conversation can help fix the problem before a misunderstanding turns into something more. If you have a homeowners association, familiarizing yourself with the rules and regulations is also recommended. While mediation didn't work in this case, trying to find common ground and a solution you can both accept is a good idea.

Most of the commenters on the original post were extremely sympathetic to the plight of the homeowner. One said: "Get a lawyer and don't cut a damn thing. Revisit the initial agreement and cut them to the top of the fence." Another was equally indignant: "Lawyer up and go to court. This guy sounds unhinged and what he's asking for is absolutely ridiculous."

