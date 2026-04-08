Homeowner breaks down the upgrades that save him $800 a year on energy: 'A lot more comfortable'

"The house is constantly at the right temperature."

In the cold eastern U.S. states, it is vital to find a winter home-heating option that keeps your family cozy without breaking the bank.

That's why more and more homeowners, including Rhode Island resident David, are transforming their residences with energy-efficient upgrades and appliances.

In conversation with Rhode Island Monthly, David explained that he took advantage of the resources offered by his local utility provider to install a cold-climate heat pump HVAC, a heat pump water heater, an EV charger, and upgraded insulation.

Although all of these upgrades can help save you money in the long term, David highlighted that the heat pump HVAC was essential for the renovation. "The heat pump is so important to this whole electrification project," David said. "It's a lot more comfortable and maintains the temperature in the house a lot better versus our old furnace. The house is constantly at the right temperature."





The new HVAC alone saved David around $480 on his yearly utility bills compared to his old unit. David's testimonial is one of many that prove ditching your inefficient heating system for a modern heat pump is one of the best ways to avoid rising energy prices.

If your HVAC needs an upgrade, you might want to connect with TCD partner EnergySage. It can help you discover the best HVAC options and slash your energy consumption with a new, high-tech system.

Thanks to the other upgrades, David was able to reduce his annual energy bills by roughly $823.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you're among the growing number of U.S. homeowners feeling the pressure of cost-of-living hikes, there are practical investments that can help you save. Here are a few resources to get started:

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• EnergySage can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

HVAC leasing can be a good investment, especially for homeowners who are looking to upgrade but are concerned about upfront costs or don't want to worry about repairs. Palmetto's leasing plans start at just $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

To reduce your monthly bills even more, you can pair your modern electric appliances with solar panels. By using the sun's energy to power your home, you can run your essentials for less by avoiding high grid prices.

Consider checking out TCD partner EnergySage to connect with vetted local solar panel providers. EnergySage's free tools can even snag you up to $10,000 on installation costs by finding you the best deal for your home and budget.

Plus, by downloading and completing challenges in the free Palmetto Home app, you can cash in on up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.