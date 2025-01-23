This unbelievably-simple tool can help you snag major incentives for home upgrades: 'You can save hundreds or even thousands a year'

Switching to electric appliances can save you a lot of money.

Electrifying your home can feel daunting, but it doesn't have to be. Rewiring America offers a tool to help you do just that.

According to an interview with Grid, Rewiring America's Personal Electrification Planner walks you through the process.

The scoop

You enter your address and details about your home. Then, the planner provides a guide of what upgrades you should make first, second, third, etc. It also estimates the cost of the upgrades and their pollution impact. The tool can save you time when deciding where to start.

The Rewiring America executives suggest upgrading to an electric appliance when your current one is at the end of its life.

Rewiring America has another tool, the Incentive Calculator, which can help you determine the amount of tax rebates you can receive through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Unfortunately, the future of these incentives is unclear. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, President Donald Trump wants to eliminate these rebates, but Congress will ultimately have to vote on it to get rid of them.

The Rewiring America executives told Grid that this doesn't change how they help households make the switch. They also mentioned local options for low-income households, such as financing at low rates.

How it's working

Switching to electric appliances can save you a lot of money. According to the Rewiring America executives, "If you currently heat your home with fuel oil, propane, or electric resistance, you can save hundreds or even thousands a year."

Upgrading also benefits the environment. For example, Green City Times says modern dishwashers and washing machines use less water, which is crucial if you live in an area with a water shortage.

These appliances are also more efficient, so they use less energy, which means using less dirty energy. As the electric grid continues to become cleaner, it will further reduce polluting gases and improve the community's air quality.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, improved air quality leads to fewer health risks. It can reduce the risk of premature death, asthma, bronchitis, and hospital and emergency room visits.

What people are saying

Leaders are excited about the future of electrification and Rewiring America's work.

American Lung Association national senior director of clean air advocacy, William Barrett, said, "To combat climate change, improve lung health, and ensure cleaner air for all, we must prioritize access to clean and affordable energy solutions."

Ad Council Research Institute lead researcher and managing director Derrick Feldmann said, "Homeowners are open and optimistic about going electric; they simply need more information and resources along with motivation to help them make competent decisions."

