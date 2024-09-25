Proud homeowner shares before-and-after transformation photos of impressive backyard design: 'That looks incredible'

Homeowners across the world are rewilding their perfectly manicured lawns into oases of native plants, grasses, and fresh produce. The result is breathtaking and greatly benefits both the individual and the environment.

One Redditor posted their progress to the r/NoLawns community after ripping up 900 square feet of turfgrass and planting whatever they could for agricultural zone 6A.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the United States, emerald green lawns cover 40 million acres of land. Their maintenance entails excessive irrigation and fertilizers, which harm pollinators with toxic chemicals. Mowing practices also release significant carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide, reducing air quality and contributing to rising temperatures.

Native plants are a better option since they are already adapted to regional climates and require little care. Homeowners can save time, money, and effort by not having to prune, water, fertilize, or hire landscapers.

In fact, native flora can save you $225 on water bills and $100 on the fertilizers and pesticides you'd typically need for a conventional yard.

Most importantly, they attract pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and birds, helping to boost local biodiversity. Pollination is necessary for 80% of the food supply, producing larger and more abundant fruits and vegetables.

There are additional approaches to rewilding your lawn you might consider, including adding environmentally friendly ground cover such as clover or buffalo grass — even a partial replacement has its benefits.

Xeriscaping can also bring tremendous ecological and financial gains. Homeowners can reduce their water consumption by 50-75% by converting their lawns to soil, rocks, mulch, and drought-tolerant native plants, according to National Geographic. This method also requires more efficient irrigation, such as drips and soaker hoses, to prevent evaporation.

Reddit users were mind-blown by the original poster's photos.

"That looks incredible," said one, who hopes to do something similar with their lawn when they buy their first house.

Another Redditor wrote: "Stunning job! Your garden looks like a paradise."

When asked whether they ripped up the lawn by hand or machine, the original poster said they'd started by hand but then "went to Home Depot and rented a 300-pound rototill." Otherwise, it would have taken them forever.

