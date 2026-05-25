Tiny village stopped mowing after schoolchildren begged neighbors to help bees and butterflies

"It may seem like a small gesture, but leveled up, it actually really makes a difference."

A small Scottish village is drawing attention after local schoolchildren convinced their neighbors to put away their lawn mowers and let nature take over.

Their message was simple: Longer grass and blooming wildflowers can give bees, butterflies, and other insects a much-needed boost.

Children from the local primary school in East Linton have become unlikely leaders of their village's No Mow May effort, helping persuade residents to leave lawns and green spaces uncut so wildlife can thrive.

According to STV News, the students repurposed the village phone box as a spot for free wildflower seeds, posted signs at the butcher's shop, and even pushed the council to stop mowing a large section of a nearby park.

Six-year-old Megan Thomas said the longer grass "can help plants have a longer and happier life," while 5-year-old Freya Shields said it helps "insects like ladybirds and butterflies that live in the wild."

STV reported that Plantlife, the charity behind No Mow May, says around 97% of flower meadows in the United Kingdom have disappeared since the 1930s, shrinking a key food source for pollinators.

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East Linton is now set to be one of only a few places in Britain to host the campaign's 2026 competition, showing how a small community can turn a simple seasonal choice into a bigger win for biodiversity.

When people mow less, wildflowers and grasses have a chance to bloom, creating food and shelter for pollinators that support ecosystems and food production. Even one yard can become a tiny refuge.

There are also direct benefits for homeowners. Swapping part of a traditional lawn for a native plant lawn can reduce mowing, watering, and maintenance, saving time and money while lowering water bills. Even a partial lawn replacement can deliver those perks.

And there are several low-maintenance options beyond simply letting grass grow. Native plants are often best adapted to local conditions, while clover lawns can stay green with less upkeep. Buffalo grass is another lower-water option in some regions, and xeriscaping can sharply reduce irrigation needs by using drought-tolerant plants and smart design.

With roughly 23 million gardens across the U.K., even small changes in backyards and community spaces can add up to meaningful habitat for bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects.

East Linton's example shows that rewilding does not have to start with a huge conservation project. It can begin with a patch of yard, a shared green space, or a conversation with neighbors.

Plantlife specialist botanical advisor Sarah Shuttleworth said that "just leaving some areas or all of your lawn unmown for ideally a few months over the summer" can help flowers finally emerge for pollinators that are "looking for nectar," according to STV.

"It may seem like a small gesture but levelled up it actually really makes a difference," Shuttleworth said. Author and No Mow May organizer Ken Ilgunas added: "I think it looks beautiful — a meadow with butterflies, bugs and bees hopping about. It's great for biodiversity."

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