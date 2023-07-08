Homeowners share stunning before-and-after photos of their unrecognizable lawn transformation: ‘Beautiful improvements’

“If there was a show for flipping yards the way there are for flipping houses, I’d binge it!”

Grass lawns have a lot of drawbacks — they are expensive and time-consuming to maintain, involve a ton of wasted water, often use toxic pesticides and herbicides, and discourage ecological diversity in your area. But the upside is that you get to conform and look exactly like your neighbors.

These days, more and more people are realizing that is not a great bargain, which is why native lawns, or rewilded lawns, are growing in popularity. One homeowner recently took to Reddit to share photos of their new non-grass lawn with the other members of the r/NoLawns subreddit.

Photo Credit: u/critterbitter / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/critterbitter / Reddit

“Before/After of [our] front yard progress. Everything done by my husband and I,” the poster captioned, above photos of a boring patch of dirt that was transformed into a beautiful and unique collection of native plants.

Their fellow lawn-hating Redditors loved the changes.

“WOWZA! You two did a great job! That’s awesome! It’s going to be even MORE stunning as the plants mature,” wrote one commenter.

“Beautiful improvements!! Amazing job you two! And great spacing for the plants, plenty of room to grow root systems and fill out through the years,” wrote another.

The lawn transformation even inspired a third commenter to have a great idea for a TV show. They wrote, “BRAVISSIMO! 🤌 You guys did an amazing job! If there was a show for flipping yards the way there are for flipping houses, I’d binge it!” Television networks, take note.

The anti-lawn movement has led to companies like Yardzen that offer the service of rewilding your lawn for you with native and climate-adapted plants that pollinators and local wildlife can thrive on. If you’re thinking about getting rid of your grass lawn — saving yourself money in the long run and helping the planet in the process — that can be a great place to start.

