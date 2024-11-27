Shopper shares advice to make your favorite clothing items last longer: 'Your seasonal reminder'

While shopping for new clothes can be fun, if you're like most people, you probably have a few favorite items that are holding on for dear life.

As one Reddit post stated, you can revive worn clothes in at least four ways. The tips include using a fuzz shaver and a Dritz Snag Nab-It, dyeing faded jeans, and doing a solid cleaning to give clothing a cosmetic revival. So far, the comments on the post include even more advice about mending clothing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a jacket where the cuff on the left is noticeably free of white lint, unlike the one on the right. The first statement said, "Here's your seasonal reminder to use a fuzz shaver!" — which is likely why the left cuff looks so nice.

This small handheld device has a circular rotating element that safely removes fuzz, lint, and pills on clothing and other items like bedding, curtains, or furniture. You can easily dispose of the collected lint in the detachable catcher as you shave your cotton, wool, or polyester items. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart sell them for as low as $9.99.

Many people may be tempted to cut a snag, but doing so can create a hole in the item. The Dritz Snag is a precision tool that catches snags and threads in woven items and pulls them back. Using one can allow you to enjoy your favorite fluffy sweater for several more winters.

Following this Reddit user's advice instead of tossing clothes can help your budget and the environment.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Many fast-fashion items are known to rip or wear out quickly, resulting in Americans throwing out 17 million tons of textiles in 2018, which adds to landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are some organizations you can empty your closet with to get rewards or buy upcycled stylish apparel from.

Overall, the fabric shaver advice got the most responses, as one responder stated, "Fabric shaver is amazing for clothes and household fabrics." One viewer asked about reliable fuzz shavers after using so many that became "garbage after a few shaves." The original poster replied that they "use a Conair rechargeable one! It cost $30 and has been going strong since Feb 2021." Another commenter even mentioned they used pumice stone on fabric before using the shaver.

At least one person said they also dye their faded clothing. Skip the harsh chemicals, as you can naturally dye faded clothing by immersing certain leaves, barks, roots, and minerals together to create vibrant pigments.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.