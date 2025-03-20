Woman shares clever way to reuse old water bottle lids: 'I think you just changed my life'

Who knew something as small as a water bottle cap could be the hero we never saw coming? A TikTok creator shared an ingenious way to reuse the caps: Put them on wine bottles.

The scoop

Chantelle Fen (@chantelleef) blew some minds with her viral video by sharing the simple recycling hack. "I think you just changed my life!" one user said. Honestly, same.

She began the video looking as shocked as most people probably were after learning water bottle lids fit snugly on a wine bottle. When you're looking to drink wine like water or simply need a way to reseal a bottle, a water bottle cap will come in handy.

How it's helping

For starters, it's great anytime you can give single-use plastic a second life. While the majority of plastic can be recycled, most of it ends up in landfills.

This hack also inspires us to get creative when it comes to reusing things we otherwise wouldn't think to reuse.

Don't toss those glass pasta sauce jars; you can make them into flower vases, iced coffee containers, or even herb storage. There's tons of fun, creative ways to reuse and recycle items, preventing them from taking up space in landfills.

Reusing and recycling plastic conserves natural resources and helps keep waste out of the environment, saving energy and protecting ecosystems. Learn how to recycle even the most tricky items with our guide.

This hack can also save you from having to purchase wine bottle toppers. Every little bit counts.

What everyone's saying

The TikTok garnered a large response — over 7,000 comments. "Game-changer," one user said.

"Thank you for your service," another shared.

At the end of the day, this trick is the kind of simple genius everyone loves — it saves money and Earth, one little cap at a time. So, next time you finish a bottle of water, make sure to save the lid. It might just be the perfect companion for something else in your kitchen.

