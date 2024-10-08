Artist shares ingenious trick to make use of old shoe organizers: 'This is awesome'

"They are so versatile and useful."

If you have an old shoe organizer shoved in the back of your closet somewhere, one smart Redditor has a great way to repurpose it.

The r/lifehacks subreddit is a community dedicated to finding exciting and innovative solutions to life's everyday problems. In one post, an ingenious person shared how they keep supplies organized with an over-the-door shoe organizer.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Reuse old shoe organizer for paint/art supplies (whatever is useful for you) so you know where everything is," the OP suggested. In the photo, the organizer is full of several types of brushes, tape, and other tools used in home painting.

Repurposing things you already have on hand is a great way to get rid of clutter and save money. Clever lovers of the low-waste lifestyle have reused everything from old jars in their tool sheds to toilet paper rolls as seedling starters.

Ultimately, making new items is incredibly resource-heavy, and as the Environmental Protection Agency explains, "Reduction and reuse are the most effective ways you can save natural resources, protect the environment and save money."

For example, according to the Water Footprint Calculator, it takes 22 gallons of water to create one pound of plastic. However, the OP's reuse of the shoe organizer means they aren't buying bins typically made of plastic (generally manufactured using polluting dirty fuels).

If you don't have a use for your old things and would like to declutter, there are many ways to avoid sending them to the landfill. Firstly, make sure you are recycling as much as possible. If you have items in good condition — like clothing or other home goods — you can sell them on resale sites or donate them to your local thrift shop.

Redditors looking for new answers to their everyday issues were excited by this hack.

"Wow, this is awesome!!! Thank you for this tip!!" wrote one person.

Another added: "I have one on my pantry door for snacks! They are so versatile and useful."

"I have one of these on my laundry room door with my cleaning supplies," someone else commented.

