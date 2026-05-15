Parent gives broken school crayons a colorful second life that kids love making

"My mom did this with muffin tins when I was a kid."

A parent in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community is getting plenty of praise for finding a colorful, practical use for one familiar source of schoolroom waste.

They showed how old crayon pieces can be melted down and turned into fun new shapes with reusable silicone candy molds. The simple, low-waste craft is popular with parents and kids alike, and commenters loved how it's an easy way to keep usable materials out of the trash.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"We collect old, used, and broken crayons from my kids' schools and make these new ones!" the original poster wrote.

They also explained that the silicone molds they use to make the fun-shaped new crayons can be "cleaned and used again and again," adding another waste-conscious element to the project.

"Kiddos love making them too," they added.

It's a smart answer to a very specific kind of waste. Crayons often build up in classrooms, homes, and art bins once they become too short to hold comfortably or break into pieces. While each discarded crayon may seem insignificant, the total waste can add up quickly as schools and families continue replacing them.

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Melting those fragments into larger, easier-to-grip shapes gives the wax a second life and may also make coloring easier for younger children or kids who struggle with thinner crayons.

Others have found ways to reuse old crayons, such as turning them into firestarters or adding flair to homemade paper.

There's a cost-saving benefit, too. Instead of throwing away half-used crayons and buying new ones, families can make use of what they already have.

Because the molds can create different shapes and color combinations, the finished crayons can also work as stocking stuffers or handmade gifts without requiring many additional materials.

Commenters were understandably delighted and filled the post's comment section with their own memories and suggestions.

"My mom did this with muffin tins when I was a kid," one wrote. "Great way to give new life to all the little bits/broken ends when they are hard to hang onto."

"I do this as one of our stocking stuffers every year," another shared.

"This also works great for soap!" a third added.

For a project made from leftovers, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive — a reminder that some of the best anti-waste ideas are also the most fun.

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