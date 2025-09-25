DIYer shares creative idea using old crayons: 'Great idea'

"Now I know how I can make them useful again!"

Looking for a budget-friendly way to light your next bonfire? A Reddit user shared a step-by-step guide on how to turn crayons into fire starters at little to no cost — and the hack received mixed reactions.

According to the post, the DIYer made homemade fire starters by melting old crayons and pouring the wax into toilet paper rolls stuffed with a few strips of cotton fabric. Once the wax cooled and solidified, the rolls became fire starters that could stay lit long enough to ignite charcoal or wood.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This hack shows another way to repurpose crayons. One dad launched a nonprofit that sends recycled crayons to hospitals, while a crafty mom showed how broken crayons can be melted and molded into fun shapes.

By finding new uses for crayons instead of discarding them, DIY project lovers keep them from becoming schoolyard litter or filling up landfills. Aside from the environmental benefits, recycling can also save money; in some cases, you can even earn rewards or store credits.

With up to 75,000 pounds of broken crayons ending up in landfills every year, per The Crayon Initiative, finding creative ways to reuse them could make a big difference. Even organizations such as the NOAA Marine Debris Program encourage creative ways to reuse crayons.

This fire starter project caught attention online for its creativity, simplicity, and budget-friendly way to reuse common materials found at home. However, not everyone loved the idea.

"Great idea! I have a ton of old crayons, and now I know how I can make them useful again!" one Redditor wrote.

Another user asked, "How is it upcycling to burn usable crayons?"

Still, whether embraced or debated, these kinds of recycling hacks get people talking about sustainability.

And they remind us that even the smallest items can add up to big waste if we don't find ways to reuse them.

