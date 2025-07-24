Woman shares clever home hack using empty food jars: 'Genius'

Finding creative uses for extra packaging is a great way to prevent waste from going to the landfill.

Stay-at-home mom Kyley (@kyleyreams) found a fun way to reuse jam jars and shared the idea with her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"I loveeee reusing jam jars and this one is my fav so far!" she wrote in the video caption.

The video goes on to explain how she used a drill to cut out a hole in the lid of a used jam jar, allowing her to put a spare soap dispensing pump inside. Once soap was added to the jar and the lid was screwed back into place, Kyley had an adorable new addition to her bathroom.

How it's helping

Finding creative uses for extra packaging is a great way to prevent waste from going to the landfill. Plastic containers gradually shed particles that end up in the food we eat. When ingested, these microplastics can cause all sorts of endocrine, immune and reproductive damage.

Meanwhile, glass containers can be recycled, but it still takes about 60% of the energy to reprocess glass as it does to make it from virgin materials. Using glass containers as they come can prevent that polluting energy use.

That's assuming used glass even finds its way to recycling streams. About two-thirds of glass waste ends up in landfill. Knowing your recycling options can help give glass a better chance at reuse in case you're not feeling as crafty as Kyley.

Kyley could have saved more waste by keeping the soap dispenser with its original bottle, and the jar lid intact for use with preserving food in the kitchen. If either piece was unusable, however, this would have been a great way to find a second life for household items.

What everyone's saying

Kyley's TikTok followers loved the jam jar aesthetic.

"This is soo cute!!" said one community member.

"I've seen people use those jars for iced coffee but never as a soap dispenser. Genius!!" said another TikTok user.

