Video shows ingenious way to unlock zip ties for later reuse: 'I had no idea'

Have you ever found yourself reaching for the scissors to snip off a zip tie just to toss it in the trash moments later?

If you've ever lamented that waste of plastic, don't worry. There's a simple trick to make your zip ties reusable, saving you money and reducing waste.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, zero waste and refill shop Ekologicall (@ekologicall) reveals the secret to making your zip ties reusable: "Don't cut your zip ties! Unlock and reuse them instead!"

The video demonstrates how driving a small screwdriver into the locking head of a zip tie allows you to unlock and reuse it indefinitely.

How it's helping

While some commenters pointed out that zip ties don't exactly break the bank, this clever hack is still a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

Seventy-nine percent of discarded plastics end up in landfills, according to National Geographic, where items release harmful gas as they degrade. By reusing zip ties instead of discarding them after a single use, you can stretch your dollar even further while reducing the amount of plastic waste that ends up in our dumps.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Zip ties are versatile tools, useful for everything from organizing cables to securing luggage. Investing in a pack of reusable zip ties means you'll always have them on hand when you need them, without the guilt of generating unnecessary waste.

By being cognizant of how much single-use plastic we buy and minimizing the amount of plastic we discard, we can help reduce dirty pollution harmful to human and animal health.

If you're unable to reuse an item, there are also plenty of organizations that can help you get rid of your old stuff, helping you declutter your home and maybe even add money to your wallet. Major brands like Patagonia and Madewell have programs where you can swap clothes for store credit, while GoTextbooks accepts old college textbooks for cash.

What people are saying

TikTok users loved this simple yet effective hack. Comments on the video echo the importance of saving money and reducing waste.

"I bought 1000 zip ties for $10 dollars about 15 years ago and I still have about 800 left. I'm just cutting mine," boasted a savvy shopper.

"I had no idea," exclaimed another.

A third wrote, "Awesome to know if your security/safety is ever compromised by someone too."

It's clear that this zip tie trick resonates with people looking for easy ways to make sustainable choices in their daily lives. By sharing tips like this, we can empower one another to take small steps that add up to a big difference for our planet.

So, next time you reach for a zip tie, remember: unlock, don't cut. Your wallet (and the planet) will thank you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.