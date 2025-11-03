Woman shares clever trick using old coffee jar: 'Creative'

In a world of single-use plastics and overpriced drinkware, one TikTok user is showing how a little creativity can go a long way, for your wallet and the environment.

Allyson (@allysonwhite) recently shared a simple yet clever hack that transforms an empty glass jar into a reusable cup, solving the common problem of needing a durable, eco-friendly drinking container without buying a new one.

Rather than tossing her used Nescafé jar into the recycling bin, Allyson repurposes it into a makeshift tumbler, drilling a hole in the lid so that it fits a straw perfectly.

The result? A functional, stylish drinking vessel that costs nothing extra and avoids adding to landfill waste.

The scoop

To pull off this hack, all you need is an empty jar with a lid, a drill (or similar tool), and a reusable straw.

Allyson's TikTok video shows the simple process: She carefully drills a clean hole in the plastic lid and inserts a straw, instantly turning what would have been trash into a custom beverage container.

It's a quick, do-it-yourself project that takes less than five minutes.

This example shows how everyday packaging can be adapted for daily use in just a few steps.

How it's helping

For consumers, the benefits are immediate. This hack can save anywhere from $10 to $30, the typical cost of a reusable tumbler or water bottle.

It also saves time otherwise spent shopping for or waiting for the delivery of a new cup. The durability of glass jars makes them a solid alternative to disposable plastic cups or pricey branded drinkware.

Beyond personal savings, this hack also encourages mindful consumption. By repurposing containers that would otherwise be discarded, individuals reduce household waste and the frequency of buying new items.

On a broader scale, reducing waste helps ease crowding in landfills and minimizes the amount of plastic pollution that ends up in oceans, protecting marine life and ecosystems.

Small changes like these not only benefit your daily routine, they help build a more sustainable future, one jar at a time.

What everyone's saying

The hack quickly caught the attention of viewers, with one calling it "creative" and another commenting, "Running to … make a cup."

