Coffee lover shares clever hack using old food jars: 'My favorite way'

For coffee lovers who want to skip the café lines and save a few bucks, bringing your own brew when leaving the house is a smart move (until your to-go cup leaks all over your bag).

One TikToker has found a surprisingly simple fix using something you probably already have at home: an old jalapeño jar.

The scoop

TikTok creator Zuli (@cafeconzuli) shared a clever way to bring coffee on the go without worrying about spills or waste.

The post caption reads "Alfredo sauce? No. Iced latte? Yes." The video presents a pretty innovative idea: instead of using a traditional travel mug, Zuli reuses empty jalapeño jars to carry iced coffee and espresso drinks.

The glass jar comes with a secure lid that keeps everything sealed, which makes it easy to toss it in a bag or place it in a cupholder. This means that it's an easy and affordable way to take your drink on the road without spilling anything or buying a special tumbler.

How it's helping

One of the biggest benefits of this hack is, of course, saving money — skipping the coffee shop just a few times a week can keep dollars in your pocket. Since many people already have glass jars at home, there's no need to buy anything new.

It's also a great way to reuse containers instead of throwing them out, which helps cut down on waste and keeps trash out of the environment.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved the simple and practical trick, and they expressed that in the comments.

One user wrote, "My favorite way to reuse jars!"

Another playfully shared, "Love a resourceful queen."

The hack struck a chord with people looking for affordable, low-waste swaps that actually work. It's also proof that sometimes the best hacks don't involve buying anything new: it just takes a fresh look at what you already have to make the most out of it.



And if you are looking for more ways to reduce waste, there are groups like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers that offer easy options to recycle or trade in items (electronics and clothes) you no longer need — and even get rewarded in the process.

