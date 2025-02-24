  • Home Home

Proud parent shares money-saving birthday hack that's lasted 9 years: 'Love to see it'

by Salette Cambra
Photo Credit: Reddit

Most birthday decorations get tossed after just one party — but not this one.

A Reddit user went viral for sharing their $1 birthday sign that's been reused for nearly a decade, sparking a wave of nostalgic and eco-friendly reactions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, shared in r/Anticonsumption, showcased a simple but festive banner that has made an appearance at every family birthday since 2016.

"This sign was purchased for $1 in 2016, and every year since, it's been the household birthday decoration for every birthday!" they wrote. Instead of buying new decorations each year, their family has embraced a simple, reusable tradition that has stood the test of time.

The post took off, racking up thousands of upvotes and comments from users reminiscing about their own long-lasting birthday decorations. Some recalled cake toppers that had been passed down for decades, while others mentioned banners that had featured in generations of celebrations.

"Love to see it!" one commenter wrote.

"My parents have had that same sign for 40+ years. It's hung up for every birthday: five kids, plus spouses and grandchildren," one user shared. Another added: "Haha, same! We've had ours for 20 years or so already."

Not only does this tradition bring back great memories, but it also proves you don't have to create waste to have fun.

Disposable party supplies add up quickly, often getting tossed after just a few hours of use. But reusable decorations — whether it's a banner, tableware, or a cake topper — offer a way to celebrate while keeping waste out of landfills.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

And the savings add up, too. Instead of buying new decorations every year, families can invest in quality, reusable items. A one-time $1 purchase lasting nearly a decade? That's a budget-friendly, high-impact swap.

For those inspired to make their own birthdays greener, starting small is simple. Opting for reusable decorations, thrifting party supplies, or supporting brands such as Trashie and ThredUp — which help keep items in use — are great ways to celebrate sustainably.

By embracing reusable traditions and making the most out of what we have around the house, people aren't just saving money — they're keeping waste out of landfills and moving toward a more circular way of living.

