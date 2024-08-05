Thrifter shares shockingly easy hack to reupholster secondhand chairs in mere minutes: 'A fun way to give your piece a new look'

Reupholstering chairs is one of the best ways to increase the value of your furniture while cutting costs of new purchases.

Chairs and other pieces of furniture don't need to be thrown away if the cushions start to fade or fall apart.

One thrift shopper and social media influencer has revealed a sweet way to give these pieces new life through reupholstering.

Reupholstering a chair is so easy! Let me show you how to do it under 30 seconds. Tools: Fabric, needle nose pliers, scissors, heavy duty stapler, and a marker. Step 1: Use the needle nose pliers to remove the old staples and fabric from the cushion. In theory you could just cover the current cushion, but the one im working with is very gross and nasty. So Id prefer to start fresh. Step 2: Use the old fabric to trace the outline of the shape you need then cut it out. Step 3: Center the cushion on new fabric and make aure it is all lined up. Step 4: stapling! Fold the fabric under slightly to give a nice smooth edge. Putt it tight then staple. Fold, pull, staple! Thats it! Reupholstering a chair is very easy, and a quick and fun way to give your piece a new look. Let me know if you give it a try 🫶

The scoop

Kenzie (@thriftykenzie) recently shared the hack in a video posted to TikTok, revealing crafters only need a few tools to make their chairs brand new.

"Reupholstering a chair is so easy! Let me show you how to do it in under 30 seconds," the TikToker said.

All you need is fabric, needle-nose pliers, scissors, a heavy-duty stapler, and a marker.

The pliers should be used first to remove any old staples and fabric from the chair cushion. Next, use that old fabric to trace the outline of the shape needed to fully cover the chair, then use the scissors to cut the new fabric.

After centering that fabric on the cushion, use the stapler to secure it in place.

"That's it! Reupholstering a chair is very easy, and a quick and fun way to give your piece a new look," Kenzie said.

How it's working

Reupholstering chairs is one of the best ways to increase the value of your furniture while cutting costs of new purchases.

With new dining room or living room chairs selling for hundreds of dollars at retailers such as The Home Depot, using items already in your kitchen or supply cabinet can save you tons of money. In comparison, stores such as Joann Fabric and Crafts sell yards of fabric for less than $5.

Experts have warned that most furniture is mass-produced and shipped across the globe. This process releases toxic air-warming pollution. By reducing the demand for these goods, we can help reduce this pollution.

At the same time, giving chairs and other furniture second lives lowers the number of items that wind up in overcrowded landfills.

What people are saying

Other TikTok users raved over the trick, with one person calling the hack "very good."

"Thanks," another person said, while a third chimed in with "easy peasy!"

