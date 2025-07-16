Woman shares inside look after building tiny home for retirement: 'I love this home'

A woman gave an in-depth interview about her experience building a tiny home for her retirement.

Shared on the YouTube channel Tiny Home Tours (@TinyHomeTours), owner Allyson explained that she decided to build a tiny home to reduce living expenses and retire comfortably.

During the 15-minute tour, Allyson takes viewers around her tiny home, which was built with practicality in mind. The home, measuring 20 feet by 8.5 feet by 13.5 feet, consists of a living area, kitchen, and bathroom downstairs and a bedroom in the loft, alongside an expansive garden.

Allyson kept costs low by building the home using second-hand materials she either received for free or paid very little for, through searching for online ads on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace. This enabled her to build the home she wanted for under $60,000 CAD ($44,000 USD). She explains that to make it work, you need to be organized and ensure that every little space is used, including drawers underneath the sofa and fold-away stairs.

Tiny home living has gained in popularity due to offering a more affordable lifestyle while also being more environmentally friendly. Tiny homes are a lot cheaper to build and operate than larger homes, enabling people to live mortgage-free and with much lower utility bills. People also live a much simpler lifestyle in a tiny home as they don't have the space to store more stuff, saving them a lot of money on material items.

Tiny homes are also better for the environment, especially if they are combined with solar panels and native yards, where people choose to grow their own produce. Solar panels can help reduce utility bills to almost $0 while reducing the amount of pollution associated with your home. EnergySage offers a free service for anyone interested in learning more about solar panels, helping you to find vetted installers and save thousands on installation costs.

Commenters were really impressed with this woman's tiny home.

"I love this home. Impressed with this homeowner and all the recycled/reused materials," wrote one commenter.

Another praised the freedom the woman had given herself, writing, "I hope more people break away from corporate culture and look into tiny living for themselves."

