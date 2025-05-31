Retired couple shares how rooftop solar paved the way for a 'worry-free' retirement: 'Electric bill was four cents'

Making the decision to retire is a big one, especially with looming financial costs. For Steve Glassinger and his wife, financial peace of mind came from a rooftop upgrade — solar panels.

The couple was featured in an Instagram post by Sun Solar (@ussunsolar), a residential solar company in the Midwest, and they shared how impactful installing solar panels has been for them.

The scoop

Steve and his wife were looking at projections for their financial future, and when they realized they would soon both be retired and without the same income, the large utility bills became a concern. Steve called up Sun Solar to ask for a quote on solar panels.

"It seems like a lot of money up front, but we were looking at the long term," Steve said in the video.

How it's helping

Steve showed off some of his utility bills, where the cost was next to nothing. "The electric bill was four cents," he said in the video. "Before solar, we had a couple $300-a-month bills. … For us, it was a good investment."

On average, people can save $1,500 on energy bills annually thanks to solar panels. For retirees on a fixed income, like Steve and his wife, those kinds of savings mean peace of mind. "It's actually made us worry-free," Steve's wife said.

Not only do you save on energy costs, you can save on the upfront expenditure as well. There are so many ways to save. Some folks have even gone so far as to find solar panels on Facebook Marketplace, but EnergySage could give you a leg up during the process.

The online marketplace provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, and you can save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Going solar is one of the most effective ways to reduce your carbon footprint, as well. Solar panels replace electricity that would otherwise come from sources like coal, oil, and natural gas. Generating clean, renewable energy from the sun eliminates heat-trapping emissions and health-harming air pollution.

What everyone's saying

In a world of rising energy costs and uncertain utility rates, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack. It can bring your cost of electricity down to at or near $0 — a game-changer for any household budget.

Steve said, "I just wanted to cut my bills, and that's exactly what it's done."

