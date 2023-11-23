TikTok trend with ‘ridiculously wasteful’ results sounds alarm bells online: ‘All for views and clicks’

The trend that has been continually mocked on Reddit.

At first glance, this photo on Reddit looks an awful lot like your local convenience store. The refrigerator is fully stocked, and the rows of soda, coffee, and juice are neatly organized.

Instead, we find out that the stunt is just that: a stunt.

“Honestly hate restock videos, this is not 7/11 this is someone’s home,” the original poster said of the TikTok video, which appears to have been created for users who find content showing organization satisfying, as well as users who enjoy ASMR — autonomous sensory meridian response, or a pleasing feeling derived from sounds. “I don’t understand the need/want for my home [to] look like a holiday inn continental breakfast bar.”

The refrigerator even had a bottle organizer made of plastic to complete the look — a purchase likely inspired by the restocking and reorganizing craze. It’s a trend that has intensified the issue of plastic production and waste, which contributes to the overheating of the planet.

It’s also a trend that has been continually mocked on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit. Redditors have shamed businesses for overstocking their shelves with plastic containers, while others have called out influencers for their wasteful indulgence.

Hopefully, the drinks in the original post weren’t purchased only for the visuals and audio. There’s another potentially concerning issue from this particular video.

Per the latest data from the EPA, neither glass nor aluminum was recycled at a rate higher than 35% in 2018. That means that a combined 10.2 million tons of glass and aluminum ended up in landfills that year, further exacerbating the problem of plant-warming gases.

To no surprise, the users teed off in the comment section.

“I’ve seen one girl on youtube fill up an entire WALL of skincare products. It’s the most privileged thing I’ve ever witnessed. Not only is buying that much product unnecessary but most of it will probably be wasted because of expiration dates,” one commenter said.

“All for views and clicks,” another surmised.

“It means that people are buying, eating, and using things they don’t need and it’s ridiculously wasteful,” a user added.

