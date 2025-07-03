DIYer shares inspiring images after giving vintage radio a surprising new purpose: 'Very creative'

While tech has come a long way, there's still something cool about old technology. If you're lucky, you may still have an old clock radio, but if it's not working, that doesn't mean you can't utilize it.

One person repurposed a vintage clock radio they found at a flea market for their home, and others were pretty impressed.

The Redditor posted an image of the transformed vintage item in r/Upcycling. They said: "Turned this old pink radio into a planter — now it plays nothing but Philodendron & Tradescantia."

The user gutted the clock radio for the two trailing plants.

They added: "The pink + green combo makes me ridiculously happy."

Whether you grew up with clock radios or not, nostalgia keeps coming back in style. It also adds a unique decorative item to your home.

Reusing items like this can save you money on more expensive decor. Unfortunately, one person generates approximately 46 pounds of e-waste each year. The person who got organized and sold it at a flea market was smart because instead of just throwing it away, they got some money back for it.

Many stores will even offer you store credit or cash if you bring back your old items. And you don't have to rent a spot at a flea market to get money for your stuff. There are numerous options these days for selling them online.

You can also donate your items to give them a second life, which is better than just tossing them in the trash.

According to Newtech Recycling, most e-waste ends up in landfills, and the harmful chemicals and metals can leach into waterways. It also noted: "When the components burn, the plastics release harmful chemicals like dioxins (also called POPs, or Persistent Organic Pollutants) into the air."

People's health is put at risk when they work and live near landfills. Health issues include respiratory sickness, lead poisoning, and cancer. So, whether you choose to upcycle, sell, or donate, you're preventing e-waste from harming people.

The Reddit community shared their thoughts on the clock in the comments.

One user said: "Very creative."

Another called it: "Retro cool!"

And one user was feeling nostalgic: "I miss those old clock radios. Nice re-purposing of this vintage artifact."

