Plant parent shares genius hack to make use of empty yogurt cups: 'Never thought to [do this]'

Your love of good, sweet food will no longer be seen as a vice, and the plastic cup it is in will no longer be a waste.

The scoop

Whether you are a budding or seasoned plant parent, don't miss one of the latest videos from TikToker Felicia (@pothosiblyaboutplants), who shows how easy it is to repurpose small plastic cups for your plants.

"Yogurt, parfait, sundae cups are all my favorite to repurpose for plants," the "plant lobbyist" — as they describe themselves on their TikTok profile — wrote as a caption for the video. "You need a five-dollar soldering iron from Walmart and you are set."

Once the plastic cup is washed, the gardening expert carefully places perlite, a siliceous rock known to improve soil drainage and the overall development of the plant, moss to boost its growth, and finally, the cuttings.

"Close the lid!" the text added to the video said. "Oohhh wait!! What if I add holes??? It would be perfect for LECA [lightweight expanded clay aggregate] propagation. Or it could be one of those fancy clear pots everyone uses."

Pretty simple, right?

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's helping

Rather than rushing to throw your plastic cup in the bin after you finish your dessert, why not give it a second chance as a plant pot? You will save money on planters and prevent another piece of plastic from polluting the environment.

According to data from the United Nations, 79% of our plastic waste ends up in landfills or nature.

Recycling is challenging and not always financially viable, the organization explains, as many plastic items are made of materials that can't be processed together, are contaminated with labels or food remains, or contain chemical additives.

"Anything from coffee cup lids to takeout containers and yoghurt tubs are rarely recycled," it adds.

As a result, more and more companies are looking to make recycling easier, particularly startups such as Trashie, ThredUp, or GotSneakers, which collect used clothing in exchange for cash or credit rewards.

What everyone's saying

Felicia has inspired more than one TikToker with their hack.

"Yes, absolutely yes," one user commented.

"I was saving applesauce cups for this!" a second one wrote. "Never thought to poke holes and use another container as a saucer! Good for the environment, your plant collection and wallet!"

And another TikToker to conclude: "I need to eat more parfaits."

This is one way to reuse plastic. TCD has more recycling options for you here.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.