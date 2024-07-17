Gardener shares 'genius' hack to save space using an old mailbox: 'This has just changed my life'

"I was just looking around today trying to figure [it] out."

Backyard gardening requires quite a few tools and supplies to be effective. But keeping all those items organized and safe can be a challenge.

One gardener came up with a solution to this challenge using an old mailbox and posted a video about it on TikTok.

The scoop

In a viral video, TikToker Monica Chavez (@houseofesperanza) shared her hack for repurposing a mailbox in the garden. Monica is a popular TikTok gardener growing plants in Zone 9b in California.

In the video, Monica demonstrates how many useful gardening accessories she can fit in the mailbox, which she attaches to a wooden planter with a drill.

"This way, they don't get lost, and they're protected in this super-durable, weatherproof box that's right where you need it," she said.

Among the items she stores in the mailbox are twine, a blacklight flashlight, an herb cutter, and gloves.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

By repurposing an old mailbox Monica already had, she saved money by not having to buy new storage bins or invest in a costly organizational system. She also reused an item that might have otherwise contributed to clutter in the garage or be discarded in a landfill.

When you declutter storage spaces, you can often repurpose old items no longer needed for their original use or even make money by selling or swapping them for store credit.

Beyond the monetary savings, making new use of old items supports a sustainable lifestyle and significantly impacts the planet. Simple, individual actions like Monica's mailbox hack help generate less waste and reduce the harmful gases that come from processing waste. Less demand for new items translates to less strain on the environment, and every little bit helps if we all do our part.

There are even companies like For Days and thredUP that can help you reduce your household waste and find creative ways to recycle.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were inspired by this hack and planned to use it in their gardens.

"Genius!" one TikToker commented on the video.

"This has just changed my life," wrote another TikTok user. "I ALWAYS misplace my gloves. Thank youuu!"

"I was just looking around today trying to figure out how to keep them closer but safe from the elements," a TikToker commented. "Thank you!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.