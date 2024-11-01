Prepper issues stark reminder if you're hoping to grow your own food when disaster strikes: 'Don't expect to hit the ground running'

Preppers have picked up the name for a reason — it seems they are prepared for absolutely anything.

While typically known for their readiness for extreme weather conditions or the apocalypse, preppers also know exactly how to be prepared to live in a sustainable, self-sufficient way, and their knowledge can be incredibly useful for people who want to reduce their polluting impact.

For example, many preppers have picked up tips and tricks when it comes to cultivating a home farm, which can provide food security in worst-case scenarios.

On Reddit, one user shared their wisdom with the r/preppers community and offered a warning that creating a thriving food supply isn't a simple case of dropping seeds on the ground and hoping for the best.

They said that anyone who is prepping seeds but not yet gardening needs to temper their expectations. "Don't expect to hit the ground running," they wrote.

In the first year, the Redditor said soil preparation is key and that planting annuals such as vegetables and herbs and establishing perennials such as berry bushes is a good place to start.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Heading into years two and three, you'll have picked up some experience, allowing you to take bolder steps using the knowledge you've attained. This will also be when the perennials begin to show signs of productivity.

By the fourth year, your home food production should be truly up and running.

While these tips can ensure you've got a regular stock of fruits and veggies, helping you to save money at the grocery store and be ready for the kinds of weather conditions that usually leave supermarkets stripped bare, they can also be lucrative.

"Your future self will thank you," the original poster said. "And if you ever plan to sell your home, established fruit trees [add] value."

It's a solid reminder to not get disheartened if you aren't immediately pulling up produce for your plate. These things take time, and even if you aren't regularly benefiting from the fruits of your labor, gardening still provides a mental health boost and an opportunity for gentle exercise.

Redditors echoed those sage words and added their own tips for creating a fruit and vegetable garden.

"Very good information," one user said. "This will be our 5th year seriously attempting to garden. Building the soil is a huge part of it. We have been composting and also purchasing compost manure and topsoil to mix with our very sandy soil every spring. It still is going to need more amendments going forward, but it's getting a lot closer."

"I've got a plum tree that was planted in summer 2020, still hasn't grown a single plum," another observed. "I'm pretty sure it finally grew some fruit spurs last year, so here's hoping for some this spring!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.