  • Home Home

Gardener shares photo after making creative use of old food container: 'I can't believe I didn't think of it'

"Thank you!"

by James Anthony Bell III
"Thank you!"

Photo Credit: iStock

Finding new and cheap ways to repurpose and reuse old containers can be far better in the long run than throwing them away. 

Not only do you benefit the environment by avoiding letting them waste away in landfills, but you also save money by avoiding the need to buy another one-and-done product while making creative use of what you already own.

This gardener found such a creative use when they realized they could repurpose leftover yogurt containers as flower pots, and they shared it with the r/upcycling subreddit. 

"Thank you!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Yogurt container gets a coat of paint and some holes in the bottom to become a flower pot," the poster wrote

Turns out even yogurt can help grow your garden, and by reusing the container instead of throwing it away, this gardener is using less plastic at the same time, keeping it from polluting the natural world. 

"This is so obvious, and I can't believe I didn't think of it. Thank you! Nearly 1/3 of my plants are in yogurt containers, and it always irks me to see the labels," one user commented

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

It is also fun to discover new and interesting ways to recycle everyday household items. This TikToker found a way to use empty pill bottles as makeshift shipping containers for her daughter's delicate clay sculptures so they don't get smushed during delivery.

Various groups may be willing to take certain items off your hands and find ways to reuse them if you are looking to declutter, and they don't have to be plastic. This works best with clothes, electronics, and even books. 

Staying aware of recycling opportunities and options in your area is always good practice to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x