Gardener shares photo after making creative use of old food container: 'I can't believe I didn't think of it'

Finding new and cheap ways to repurpose and reuse old containers can be far better in the long run than throwing them away.

Not only do you benefit the environment by avoiding letting them waste away in landfills, but you also save money by avoiding the need to buy another one-and-done product while making creative use of what you already own.

This gardener found such a creative use when they realized they could repurpose leftover yogurt containers as flower pots, and they shared it with the r/upcycling subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Yogurt container gets a coat of paint and some holes in the bottom to become a flower pot," the poster wrote.

Turns out even yogurt can help grow your garden, and by reusing the container instead of throwing it away, this gardener is using less plastic at the same time, keeping it from polluting the natural world.

"This is so obvious, and I can't believe I didn't think of it. Thank you! Nearly 1/3 of my plants are in yogurt containers, and it always irks me to see the labels," one user commented.

It is also fun to discover new and interesting ways to recycle everyday household items. This TikToker found a way to use empty pill bottles as makeshift shipping containers for her daughter's delicate clay sculptures so they don't get smushed during delivery.

Various groups may be willing to take certain items off your hands and find ways to reuse them if you are looking to declutter, and they don't have to be plastic. This works best with clothes, electronics, and even books.

Staying aware of recycling opportunities and options in your area is always good practice to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

