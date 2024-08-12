Resourceful Redditor shares ingenious organizing tip to make use of pesky takeout sauce containers: 'That's a good idea'

"I forget to take pills sometimes but not enough to justify buying a pill sorter thingamajig."

It seems like we learn a new ingenious hack for reusing old containers every day. From Tic Tac containers to parmesan cheese shakers, they can all be reused around your home. One creative person even found a way to use takeout sauce containers.

Taking to the r/ZeroWaste community on Reddit, one poster shared how they are using takeout sauce containers every day. The photo shows a small stack of the sauce containers with pills and vitamins in each one. The poster wrote: "I've reused these sauce containers for months for my daily vitamins!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reusing containers is a great way to save money and create less waste. Just like our guide says: "It'll almost always be cheaper and easier to reuse your old stuff than to go out and buy new things you don't need."

Single-use plastic is one of the most wasteful things we create. According to the NRDC, "the world produced more than 460 million metric tons [over 500 million tons] of plastic in 2019 — already double the amount produced in 2000."

One of the biggest issues with the amount of plastic we create is that when it breaks down it creates microplastics.

National Geographic defines microplastics as "plastics less than five millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter — smaller in diameter than the standard pearl used in jewelry." These microplastics can get into our water systems, food, and even our bodies.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Commenters on the post loved this way of reusing takeout items. One person said: "That's a good idea! I forget to take pills sometimes but not enough to justify buying a pill sorter thingamajig, might do this instead."

Another person wrote about their favorite pill container: "I reuse the little Lush sample containers for pills! They're the perfect size."

Someone else suggested: "They're great for storing wild collected seed, too. They fit in my purse."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.