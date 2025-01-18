Woman shares 'revolutionary' hack to repurpose leftover condiment packets: 'What a great idea'

Restaurants sometimes give customers a few too many to-go condiment packets such as ketchup and mayonnaise. One TikToker suggested repurposing them as tiny ice packs instead of tossing them in the garbage. This useful and easy hack can serve multiple purposes.

The scoop

Sustainability TikToker Brightly (@brightly.eco) shared a video detailing the many uses for condiment ice packs.

"When restaurants give me condiment packets I'm not going to use, I actually toss them in the freezer," the video began.

Once frozen, they become tiny ice packs. Brightly detailed a variety of uses for the frozen condiment packets, writing that they're great for "undereye bags, pimples, small cuts, and small bruises."

How it's working

Reusing and repurposing items you already have can lead to big savings over time. For example, a six-pack of small ice packs could cost about $17, but reusing old condiment packets is free.

If you get creative — or find great sustainability experts to follow on social media — you can discover lots of ways to save cash by repurposing what you already own.

Reusing items such as empty parmesan shakers, used parchment paper, and silica gel packets can save you quite a bit of money. Repurposing things you would otherwise throw out is also a great way to reduce clutter in our landfills and protect our oceans from pollution.

When an item can no longer be reused, the next step is finding the appropriate way to recycle it. Many companies even offer cash or credit in exchange for your used goods.

Need to get rid of old shoes? GotSneakers will take them off your hands and compensate you for every pair. ThredUp and Trashie will give you credit in exchange for your old clothing and other textiles.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers loved the hack and were excited to try it. One user said: "What a great idea. Thanks!"

Another TikToker wrote, "F****** revolutionary."

One user even added their own idea for using the mini ice packs, writing, "Or picnics."

Another user commented, "This is pretty cool ngl."

