Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video of yard transformation: 'A vast improvement'

by Misty Layne
Transforming a yard is a lot of work, but it's well worth it most of the time, especially if you're removing problematic landscaping elements. 

TikToker Martha (@martha.walker) shared a video about planting a new lawn, showing the process of removing fake grass and replacing it with real grass.

@martha.walker planting new lawn #gardenproject #gardentok #newyard #gardening #artificalgrass ♬ Nintendogs Bath - The Weens

Doing this involved a lot of work: removing the artificial turf, digging up the gravel beneath it, spreading soil, and planting grass seeds. 

Most users approved of the switch to the real thing. 

"A vast improvement," one person stated. 

Another added, "Now it needs wildflowers."

It's fantastic that these homeowners decided to remove the fake grass from their yard, as artificial turf not only looks worse than real grass but also isn't as low-maintenance as people think. 

The cost of artificial turf can be exorbitant, too. And fake grass doesn't provide food for pollinators, which is detrimental to human food supplies.

On top of that, the materials used to manufacture turf include per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, plastic, and nylon. As turf degrades (and it will do just that, meaning it will have to be replaced), these materials leach into the soil and groundwater, increasing pollutants and microplastics in the environment. These things then make their way into our bodies, contributing to a plethora of health issues.

While real grass is excellent, providing habitat for insects and other small creatures, these homeowners could have chosen another option, such as the suggested wildflowers, a clover lawn, or a native lawn, which would be even better for wildlife — and requires far less maintenance. Rewilding a yard also lessens the need for resources such as water, which can lead to savings on water bills. 

It would attract pollinators, too, thereby protecting our food supplies and maintaining a healthy ecosystem. 

Switching to a native lawn wouldn't have been much more difficult than the work these homeowners did, and rewilding even just a small area of a yard can reap all these benefits and increase an area's aesthetic appeal.

However, any small change is a good one. As one user commented, "Real grass always looks sooo much better!!"

